Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How MPs rejected a no-deal Brexit
MPs have voted to reject leaving the EU without a withdrawal agreement.
In two dramatic votes on Wednesday evening, MPs first narrowly backed an amendment which toughened a government motion - and then supported the motion itself with an even larger majority.
The votes are non-binding, and Prime Minister Theresa May stressed that the UK will still exit with no deal unless a deal is agreed, warning MPs they must "face up to the consequences" of their decisions.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said parliament should now "take control" of the situation.
14 Mar 2019
