The barber shop offering men head space

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Londonderry barber shop offering men head space
Bareknuckle Barbershop in Derry is offering men the chance to open up about their mental health.
It is hoped that special sessions run by the shop will help men share their problems and talk about their emotions.
If successful it could be rolled out elsewhere.
-
09 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window