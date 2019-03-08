'People say it's a man's job'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'People say being an electrician is a man's job'
Ciara Rooney is one of the few fully-qualified female electricians in Northern Ireland
She found an interest in the industry through a family connection.
During her studies, Ciara says she was very much outnumbered as she was the only woman in her year group.
Now a training assessor at the Northern Regional College, Ciara hopes to encourage more women to get involved in the industry.
-
08 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window