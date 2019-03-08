'People say it's a man's job'
Video

'People say being an electrician is a man's job'

Ciara Rooney is one of the few fully-qualified female electricians in Northern Ireland

She found an interest in the industry through a family connection.

During her studies, Ciara says she was very much outnumbered as she was the only woman in her year group.

Now a training assessor at the Northern Regional College, Ciara hopes to encourage more women to get involved in the industry.

  • 08 Mar 2019