Sheep farmers worried about Brexit

Scottish farmers and their Brexit hopes and fears
Scottish farmers are warning of "catastrophic" consequences if the UK leaves the European Union without a deal.
Currently, lamb and beef exported to the continent would be incur expensive tariffs in a no-deal scenario.
There are also concerns about competition from cheap foreign meat.
The Nine's chief news correspondent James Cook spent the day at a sheep form on the northernmost tip of Sutherland.
06 Mar 2019
