Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pablo Escobar's former home demolished in Colombia
A crowd of 1,600 people including the families of some of Pablo Escobar's victims, watched as his former home in Medellin, Colombia, crumbled to the ground.
It is to be replaced by a memorial to the victims of the notorious drug lord's reign of terror.
-
23 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window