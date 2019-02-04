Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'My mum tried to murder me twice'
Monica Allan was five years old when her mother tried to strangle her.
Elizabeth Mount was charged with attempted murder and jailed in 1976. Her daughter was then brought up in foster care.
Mrs Allan, from East Kilbride, has finally won the right to claim criminal injuries compensation after fighting what was known as the "same roof" rule.
-
04 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window