Revenge porn: 'I became the lawyer I needed'
After an ex-boyfriend threatened to post her naked pictures, Carrie Goldberg had an idea.
Her law firm targets the people behind so-called revenge porn - the non-consensual sharing of sexual images online.
-
04 Feb 2019
