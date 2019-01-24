Who's really in charge in Venezuela?
Video

Venezuela crisis: Is Maduro or Guaidó in charge?

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó has declared himself interim president, and the US is backing him.

President Nicolás Maduro, who retains some other nations' support, broke off relations with the US in response.

So who's really in charge? The BBC's diplomatic correspondent Paul Adams explains.

