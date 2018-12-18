'Not long for the balaclava to slip'

Video

There were angry exchanges in the Irish parliament on Tuesday over private security firms.

It comes after the eviction of a family in Roscommon at the weekend, which was then followed by a vigilante attack on the security staff guarding the house.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar agreed with Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty over the need for greater regulation of such companies but they did not see eye to eye on other matters.

The Irish PM said: "When it comes Sinn Féin and the rule of law and public order and condemning violence it doesn't take long for your balaclava to slip."