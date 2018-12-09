Hundreds of Santa Claus's on motorbikes
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hundreds of Santas tour Isle of Man on motorbikes

Hundreds of motorbike fans dressed as Santa Claus have gathered for the first annual 'Santas On A Bike' on the Isle of Man.

The mass ride-out was organised by staff from Douglas company plan.com in aid of Rebecca House children's hospice.

Despite the rain, plenty of locals came out to show their support.

  • 09 Dec 2018