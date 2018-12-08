Alastair Campbell told to 'shut up' during debate

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Alastair Campbell told to 'shut up' during Newsnight Brexit debate
Alastair Campbell was told to "shut up" on Newsnight after repeatedly interrupting journalist Jenni Russell during a debate about Brexit.
Tony Blair's former spokesman, who is campaigning for another referendum, talked to the Times columnist as she discussed her concerns about a so-called People's Vote.
Ms Russell - who, like Mr Campbell, is a Remain supporter - said the "arrogance" shown by her fellow guest was the sort of thing that would "destroy" the Remain campaign.
-
08 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/46492287/alastair-campbell-told-to-shut-up-during-newsnight-brexit-debateRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window