Alastair Campbell told to 'shut up' during debate

Alastair Campbell was told to "shut up" on Newsnight after repeatedly interrupting journalist Jenni Russell during a debate about Brexit.

Tony Blair's former spokesman, who is campaigning for another referendum, talked to the Times columnist as she discussed her concerns about a so-called People's Vote.

Ms Russell - who, like Mr Campbell, is a Remain supporter - said the "arrogance" shown by her fellow guest was the sort of thing that would "destroy" the Remain campaign.