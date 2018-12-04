Media player
Man shot dead in Belfast
A man has been shot dead while waiting to pick up his son from a school in west Belfast on Tuesday.
He was sitting in a car parked on the Glen Road near St Mary's Grammar School at the time.
Local people reported hearing five or six shots shortly after 15:00 GMT.
04 Dec 2018
