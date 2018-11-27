Brexit TV debate: May v Corbyn or a Brexiteer?
Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn have agreed to a live TV debate on Brexit, but there are calls for other politicians to join in.

But should the prime minister face the Labour leader or a hard-line Brexiteer, Financial Times political correspondent Laura Hughes asked the Politics Live panel.

