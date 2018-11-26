Russian ship collides with Ukranian tug boat

Video

Footage appearing to show a Russian ship crashing into Ukranian tug has been posted on social media by the Ukranian Interior Minister. Arsen Avakov claims it was filmed from a Russian ship.

There have been growing tensions between the two sides over access to the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov off the Crimean peninsula - annexed by Russia in 2014.

There is no audio on this video.

