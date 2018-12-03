Media player
Meet three retailers embracing the 'experience' of shopping
There is no doubt about it, 2018 has been a bad year for the high street, with headline hitting troubles for stores like Debenhams and House of Fraser.
Some brands however are fighting back by turning their stores into 'experiences'.
We got Lush, House of CB and John Lewis to share their visions of how to rescue high street shopping.
03 Dec 2018
