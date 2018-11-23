Media player
Trevor Phillips on Labour's Brexit position: "I'd be happy if they just had a view"
The Question Time panel got into a heated exchange over Brexit. Richard Walker, boss of retailer Iceland, and Trevor Phillips, former head of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said they wanted Parliament to vote for Theresa May's agreement.
Labour MP Clive Lewis said Labour wants a "new permanent relationship with the EU...that includes environment protection and workers rights ".
Trevor Phillips, a Labour member, described the party's position as a "fantasy".
23 Nov 2018
