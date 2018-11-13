Parents 'need to put their phones in a box'

Video

"You're a parent whether your child's online or not," Anne Longfield, Children's Commissioner for England told MPs looking into the impact of social media and screen-use on young people's health.

She told the Commons science and technology committee the "danger zone" is from 9pm to 11pm.

She suggested parenting classes to show how to create social media boundaries for their kids and to show how parents can be good role models, by "putting their phones in a box" in the evening, even though doing so is "testing for adults as well as kids".