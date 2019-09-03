BBC Young Reporter Competition
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Find your voice with BBC Young Reporter

Are you aged 11-18 and do you have a story you want to tell people about your life, your family or your friends or community?

Is there an issue you feel others should be aware of, which you have experience of or that really matters to you?

The BBC Young Reporter Competition gives young people like you a unique chance to tell their story on TV, radio, online or on social media with the help of BBC journalists, producers and programme makers.

  • 03 Sep 2019