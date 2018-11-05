Mo Salah statue causes a stir in Liverpool
A sculpture of Liverpool and Egypt football star Mohamed Salah unveiled in his home country is raising eyebrows on social media.

And on the streets of Liverpool, it's been causing a bit of confusion.

  05 Nov 2018
