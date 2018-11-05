Defending civil liberties under Trump

Video

David Cole, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union says its membership has jumped from 400,000 to more than 1.6 million in the past two years.

But he told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that although the ACLU has taken many legal actions against the Trump administration it remains non partisan.

"We protect the rights of white supremacists to speak, we protect the rights of the NRA... we support the principle of free speech no matter who is speaking," he said.

You can see the interview in full on BBCiPlayer (UK only).