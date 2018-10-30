Media player
Harry greets NZ audience in six Pacific languages
Prince Harry has delighted a gathering of Auckland's local Pasifika community, hosted by New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, by greeting them in six languages.
The prince opened his speech by saying greetings in Samoan, Tongan, Fijian, Niuean, Cook Islands Maori and Maori.
30 Oct 2018
