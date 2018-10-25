Media player
Breast cancer awareness month: 'Cancer doesn’t define me'
Kate Gray is one of 55,000 women diagnosed with breast cancer each year in the UK.
She found a lump while examining her breasts for blocked ducts last year.
Kate says there are good days and bad days, but she’s keen to highlight that, like many others fighting cancer, the disease does not define who she is.
To read more stories about breast cancer awareness month, click here.
25 Oct 2018
