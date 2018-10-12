Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chancellor Philip Hammond: I have fiscal firepower
Philip Hammond, who delivers his Budget in two weeks' time, told BBC economics editor Kamal Ahmed that a public finances buffer of £15.4bn built up in case there is a disorderly Brexit could also be used to support public services.
"I will maintain fiscal firepower so that if we do find that things don't turn out the way we want, we have got the ability to support the British economy and minimise any effect," he said.
-
12 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window