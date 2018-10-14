Media player
A day in the life of a 10-year-old patient at Alder Hey
10-year-old Bethan recorded a video diary for BBC Radio 5 Live, showing a day in her life as a patient at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.
Bethan has cystic fibrosis and needs regular treatment and scans.
Click here to see more from 5 Live's day of coverage on the NHS.
14 Oct 2018
