Seven-year-old footballer: 'Some boys won't shake my hand'
Seven-year-old footballer Darcy has been made fun of, for being the only girl playing in a mixed team.
Darcy's mum Sarah told BBC Radio 5 Live that some opposition players won't shake her hand, and parents have made negative comments.
Manchester United legend Michael Carrick was more than happy to pop into the studio and shake her hand...
12 Oct 2018
