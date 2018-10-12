What if Princess Eugenie was a scouser?
Liverpool bridal shop owner gives Eugenie wedding dress tips

Natalie Ann McDonald sells wedding dresses at her family shop in Liverpool.

She told BBC Radio 5 Live that she thinks Princess Eugenie is an "all or nothing bride" who may opt for a "quirky" look when it comes to her headwear.

Natalie said: "Scouse brides do differ to the royals, they add a lot more glamour to it!"

(Images: AFP/Getty Images)

