Video

Dan from Channel 4's The Circle has told BBC Radio 5 Live that he felt "furious" and "humiliated" after he was catfished by the show's winner, Alex.

Alex had used his girlfriend's photo to pose with a fake online persona called Kate.

Contestants on The Circle only communicated through their online profiles, with each player choosing whether to present a true or fake version of themselves.

Dan said: "One of the things that hurt me so badly is that I genuinely wanted Kate to be Kate."