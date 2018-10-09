Busting myths about Down's syndrome

Video

A 23-year-old with Down's syndrome has told BBC Radio 5 Live that people's misconceptions about the condition make her feel sad.

Heidi Crowter works in a children's hair salon, has a boyfriend and lives independently in her own flat.

She said she wanted to make this video to challenge some of the misconceptions surrounding people with Down's syndrome.

Heidi said: "As that bearded lady said in The Greatest Showman, 'This is me. Take me as I am.'"