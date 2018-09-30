Domestic worker turned aspiring beauty queen
Why are Hong Kong domestic workers practising their dance moves?

Some 300,000 foreign domestic helpers work in Hong Kong.

They're required by law to live in their employers' home. They work six days a week, up to 18 hours a day - for a very small salary.

This is the story of Mhelanie who uses her only day off to take part in community events to escape her isolating work routine.

