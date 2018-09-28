Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Senate meets amid Kavanaugh storm
Senators are meeting in Washington to discuss President Trump's nomination for the US Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh.
It follows dramatic testimony by Judge Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of sexual assault.
-
28 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window