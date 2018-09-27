'Passed around like a parcel'
Video

Mental health: Teen speaks of desperation over poor service

Children in Northern Ireland face a constant fight for mental health support, a review has found.

Jessica Stitt, from Bangor, said she was "passed around like a parcel" as she tried to access services for her mental health issues.

The 18-year-old said that because she is now an adult, "everything is such a mess".

"It just feels like the mental health system has said goodbye," she added.

