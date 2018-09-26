Filming sharks while fishing
Isle of Man sharks filmed with fishing rod

A group of tope and spurdog sharks have been filmed off the coast of the Isle of Man, chasing a shoal of herring.

The sharks were captured by fisherman Craig Whalley at Douglas Bay earlier this month.

