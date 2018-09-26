Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Isle of Man sharks filmed with fishing rod
A group of tope and spurdog sharks have been filmed off the coast of the Isle of Man, chasing a shoal of herring.
The sharks were captured by fisherman Craig Whalley at Douglas Bay earlier this month.
-
26 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window