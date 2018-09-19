'Potential' for new referendum if poll held
Carwyn Jones has said there is "potential" for a fresh referendum on Brexit, but only if a general election is held and the result is inconclusive.

He has called for a new Westminster election if the Scottish or Welsh parliaments reject a Brexit deal.

Labour is facing increasing pressure to support a referendum on the final Brexit deal.

