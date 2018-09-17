Media player
Video of 85 year old tackling armed raiders is internet hit
An 85-year-old great grandfather who tackled would-be robbers wielding a sawn-off shotgun and hammers has become an internet hit.
Denis O'Connor was in the Bar One Racing office in Glanmire, County Cork, on Saturday when three raiders burst through the door.
One jumped the counter and threatened manager Tim Murphy. Another pointed a shotgun at Mr O'Connor.
CCTV footage shows Mr O'Connor refusing to back down.
17 Sep 2018
