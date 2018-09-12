'Brexit does not affect Belfast Agreement'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trimble: Brexit does not breach the Good Friday Agreement

Former UUP leader David Trimble has said that Brexit does not interfere with the operation of the Good Friday Agreement.

He also said there was no serious threat of post-Brexit violence as that issue had been "sorted" by the agreement and the actions of the security services.

But he said the agreement would be breached if Northern Ireland was part of a different trade regime than the rest of the UK.

  • 12 Sep 2018