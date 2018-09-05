Media player
The three-year-old who is learning to use a cane
The mum of a three-year-old who is one of the youngest people in the UK to learn to use a cane has said she’s “an inspiration".
Nell was born with congenital glaucoma and has started to learn how to use a cane with the help of the charity Guide Dogs Cymru.
Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Nell's mum Rachel said: "She teaches us things every day, and she's just such a happy child. She loves life so much."
05 Sep 2018
