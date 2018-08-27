QPR match programmes 'kept me sane' in Vietnam War
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

QPR fan had match programmes sent to him in Vietnam war

Two Queens Park Rangers fans have told BBC Radio 5 Live about their unlikely friendship.

An 11-year-old boy from Slough answered an appeal in a QPR match programme from a US soldier fighting in the Vietnam War.

  • 27 Aug 2018