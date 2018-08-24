GCSE results: 5 Live catches up with PRU student
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

GCSE results for pupil excluded from mainstream school

In January 2018, BBC Radio 5 Live met Lizzie. She was studying for her GCSEs at a pupil referral unit (PRU) after exclusion from mainstream education.

We caught up with her on results day...

  • 24 Aug 2018
Go to next video: What happens to excluded pupils?