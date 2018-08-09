The art of a killer - Michael Stone opens art show during jail release
The brother of a man murdered by a multiple killer said he should have been informed that he is on temporary release.

Loyalist Michael Stone was convicted of murdering Roddy Hackett's brother Dermot in 1987.

Stone opened a sale of his artwork in east Belfast in July while on overnight leave from Maghaberry Prison.

