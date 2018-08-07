'I will continue to serve'

Media player
Sex assault councillor 'will not resign'
A councillor who has been sentenced to four months in jail for sexually assaulting a teenage girl tells BBC News NI he will not be resigning.
Brian Duffin, from Cargin Road in Toome, was released on bail pending an application to appeal his conviction.
07 Aug 2018
