How buying cocaine helps the government
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Why GDP includes the illegal drugs trade

When it comes to our main measure for the economy, GDP, even the illegal drugs trade is included.

When GDP goes up, it’s said the economy is growing, which is something governments like to show off about.

Critics say GDP includes some things it shouldn’t.

For more, check out this podcast from the series Economics with Subtitles on BBC Radio 4.

  • 08 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Colombia's battle with cocaine traffickers