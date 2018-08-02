Media player
Why I got calf implants: 'There was no other option'
A personal trainer has told BBC Radio 5 Live that having calf implants has made a "huge difference" to his confidence.
Mark Henderson said he has struggled with his body image since he was involved in a car crash when he was younger.
02 Aug 2018
