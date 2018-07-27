'You don’t learn anything from being right'
Chidera Eggerue presents three rules for life

Blogger and creator of #saggyboobsmatter, Chidera Eggerue (aka The Slumflower) has shared her three rules for life.

The author told BBC Radio 5 Live's Nihal Arthanayake that she believes being selfish is important, and that ‘selflessness’ often comes at the cost of your “own mental wellbeing”.

  • 27 Jul 2018
