British actor: 'Quite humbling that PM watches NCIS'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

NCIS actor: 'Quite humbling' that Theresa May likes show

British actor Duane Henry, who played Clayton Reeves in NCIS, has told BBC Radio 5 Live that it's "quite humbling" to hear that the prime minister watches the show.

Theresa May revealed she watches the series to relax.

Henry told 5 Live's Phil Williams that he was "quite blown away" but he's hoping no-one tells the PM what happens to his character.

  • 24 Jul 2018
Go to next video: How does Theresa May unwind?