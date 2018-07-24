Media player
NCIS actor: 'Quite humbling' that Theresa May likes show
British actor Duane Henry, who played Clayton Reeves in NCIS, has told BBC Radio 5 Live that it's "quite humbling" to hear that the prime minister watches the show.
Theresa May revealed she watches the series to relax.
Henry told 5 Live's Phil Williams that he was "quite blown away" but he's hoping no-one tells the PM what happens to his character.
24 Jul 2018
