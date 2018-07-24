YouTube: ‘We will make mistakes’

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
YouTube: Not removing far-right video ‘missed the mark’
YouTube has told BBC Radio 5 Live it "missed the mark" by not taking down a far-right extremist video which was flagged to them over a year ago.
YouTube removed the video this morning.
Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live’s Anna Foster, Miriam Estrin, the company's policy manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, denied that the video was removed because of the radio appearance, but said they would learn from their mistakes.
-
24 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window