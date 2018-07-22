Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
John Pienaar reacts to a busy week in Parliament. With Chloe Smith and Iain Duncan Smith.
In the last show before the summer break, John Pienaar discusses the EU's response to Theresa May's Brexit plan and splits within the Conservative Party with Cabinet Office minister Chloe Smith and former party leader Iain Duncan Smith.
Also on the show are Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Vince Cable and former Labour leadership candidate Liz Kendall.
22 Jul 2018
