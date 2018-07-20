'My Brazilian butt lift left me with blood poisoning'
Model: 'My Brazilian butt lift gave me septicaemia'

A model who travelled to Turkey for a "Brazilian butt lift" has told 5 live that she "could have lost her leg" after the surgery went wrong.

21-year-old Darcie Russell hoped the procedure would help her in the competitive modelling industry, but was rushed into hospital after noticing her hip was red and inflamed.

  • 20 Jul 2018
