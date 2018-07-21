The country that's always having elections
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How do US elections stack up to others around the world?

Around the world, most election campaigns last a few weeks. In the US, it's a very different story – the BBC's Colleen Hagerty explains why (with help from our global team of reporters).

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 21 Jul 2018