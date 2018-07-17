Video

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has told BBC Radio 5 Live that he’s been told her case is one of the ‘very top priorities’ for new Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Speaking to Anna Foster, Richard Ratcliffe said recent events and then Boris Johnson’s resignation had left them feeling ‘a bit bewildered’.

British-Iranian dual national Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe is serving a five-year jail sentence in Iran after being convicted of spying charges. She has denied all the charges against her.