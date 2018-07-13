Media player
May on 'ambitious' US-UK trade plans
Prime Minister Theresa May says she has discussed plans to pursue an "ambitious" US-UK trade agreement with US President Donald Trump on the back of the Chequers Brexit plan.
13 Jul 2018
